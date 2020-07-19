All apartments in Arcadia
726 S Old Ranch Rd B
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

726 S Old Ranch Rd B

726 S Old Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

726 S Old Ranch Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful QUIET Arcadia! Classic 1BR - Property Id: 161252

Call Ed at 213-640-9404 to book an appointment!

Parking included (1)
1st floor unit w/common area BACK YARD!
Cats OK
NO DOGS
$500.00 off 1st month rent (With immediate move-in)
A/C in unit (2)
Classic crown molding
Owner pays water only
Laundry on-site
Two entrances
Just off Huntington Drive
Original wood floors
Stove
Garbage disposal
NO Fridge supplied
Wall heated
Rods provided for your own window coverings
TONS of cabinet space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161252p
Property Id 161252

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5281237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have any available units?
726 S Old Ranch Rd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have?
Some of 726 S Old Ranch Rd B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 S Old Ranch Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
726 S Old Ranch Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 S Old Ranch Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B offers parking.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have a pool?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not have a pool.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have accessible units?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B has units with air conditioning.
