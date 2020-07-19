Parking included (1) 1st floor unit w/common area BACK YARD! Cats OK NO DOGS $500.00 off 1st month rent (With immediate move-in) A/C in unit (2) Classic crown molding Owner pays water only Laundry on-site Two entrances Just off Huntington Drive Original wood floors Stove Garbage disposal NO Fridge supplied Wall heated Rods provided for your own window coverings TONS of cabinet space Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161252p Property Id 161252
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have any available units?
726 S Old Ranch Rd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have?
Some of 726 S Old Ranch Rd B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 S Old Ranch Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
726 S Old Ranch Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 S Old Ranch Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B offers parking.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have a pool?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not have a pool.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have accessible units?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 S Old Ranch Rd B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 S Old Ranch Rd B has units with air conditioning.