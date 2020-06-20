723 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999. South facing front unit in a gated community, spacious floor plan features bright, high ceiling living room with cozy fireplace, dining room with sliding door leading to enclosed back yard, large kitchen with build in appliances, maple hardwood floor throughout first floor living area, tile floor in kitchen. Upstairs features Master bedroom with walk-in closet and two other large bedrooms plus a specious loft. Two car garage with automatic roll-up door and direct access to the house. Short walk to shops, restaurants, and 99 Ranch Market.