Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

723 Fairview Avenue

723 Fairview Avenue · (909) 908-5633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999. South facing front unit in a gated community, spacious floor plan features bright, high ceiling living room with cozy fireplace, dining room with sliding door leading to enclosed back yard, large kitchen with build in appliances, maple hardwood floor throughout first floor living area, tile floor in kitchen. Upstairs features Master bedroom with walk-in closet and two other large bedrooms plus a specious loft. Two car garage with automatic roll-up door and direct access to the house. Short walk to shops, restaurants, and 99 Ranch Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
723 Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 723 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 723 Fairview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
723 Fairview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 723 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 723 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 723 Fairview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 723 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 723 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 723 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 723 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
