Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

656 W Huntington Drive

656 Huntington Drive · (626) 375-6986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit E-1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia. Walking distance to close proximity directly across the street from the Westfield Santa Anita mall, the Arcadia Racetrack,Santa Anita Golf Course,the Arcadia County Park and close to methodist hospital, also one of the highly-rated and prestigious Arcadia Unified School District. The first level has open wide living room with engineering wood flooring, open kitchen with island, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances and many cabinets for storage. Second Floor has Master bedroom with walk-in closet and two good size bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
656 W Huntington Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 656 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
656 W Huntington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 656 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 656 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 656 W Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 656 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 W Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 656 W Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 656 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 656 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 656 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 W Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 W Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 W Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
