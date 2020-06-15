656 W Huntington Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia. Walking distance to close proximity directly across the street from the Westfield Santa Anita mall, the Arcadia Racetrack,Santa Anita Golf Course,the Arcadia County Park and close to methodist hospital, also one of the highly-rated and prestigious Arcadia Unified School District. The first level has open wide living room with engineering wood flooring, open kitchen with island, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances and many cabinets for storage. Second Floor has Master bedroom with walk-in closet and two good size bedrooms.