Amenities
1000 SF 2BR Classic Beauty in Arcadia! - Property Id: 119879
OPEN HOUSE WED 6/19.
**PLEASE STOP BY at 12:00 PM**
I won't be there too long!
This special unit in Arcadia is a unique one, at that! Look at those massive living room windows! 1000 SF??? Are you kidding? Nope. This will go very fast. Super-sized living area with huge bedrooms. Front corner unit. Represent!!!
What you need to qualify:
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay-stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from previous landlord (If possible)
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119879
Property Id 119879
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4876171)