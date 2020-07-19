All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

624

624 Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

624 Sunset Blvd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
1000 SF 2BR Classic Beauty in Arcadia! - Property Id: 119879

OPEN HOUSE WED 6/19.
**PLEASE STOP BY at 12:00 PM**
I won't be there too long!

This special unit in Arcadia is a unique one, at that! Look at those massive living room windows! 1000 SF??? Are you kidding? Nope. This will go very fast. Super-sized living area with huge bedrooms. Front corner unit. Represent!!!

What you need to qualify:
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay-stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119879
Property Id 119879

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4876171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 have any available units?
624 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 624 have?
Some of 624's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 currently offering any rent specials?
624 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 pet-friendly?
No, 624 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 624 offer parking?
No, 624 does not offer parking.
Does 624 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 have a pool?
No, 624 does not have a pool.
Does 624 have accessible units?
No, 624 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 does not have units with air conditioning.
