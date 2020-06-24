All apartments in Arcadia
Arcadia, CA
611 S Old Ranch Road
611 S Old Ranch Road

611 South Old Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

611 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated home sits in the famous quite and serene Santa Anita Village neighborhood. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home offers a great floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious open Kitchen with lots of Counter space and Dining Area. Formal Dining Room. Master Suite. Other 2 Bedrooms are good sized. Separate inside Laundry area. Detached 2-car Garage. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Award winning Arcadia School District! Available to move in: 6/1/20. Tenant occupied. Drive by only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 S Old Ranch Road have any available units?
611 S Old Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 611 S Old Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
611 S Old Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 S Old Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 611 S Old Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 611 S Old Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 611 S Old Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 611 S Old Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 S Old Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 S Old Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 611 S Old Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 611 S Old Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 611 S Old Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 611 S Old Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 S Old Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 S Old Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 S Old Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
