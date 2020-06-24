611 S Old Ranch Road

Amenities

Newly renovated home sits in the famous quite and serene Santa Anita Village neighborhood. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home offers a great floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious open Kitchen with lots of Counter space and Dining Area. Formal Dining Room. Master Suite. Other 2 Bedrooms are good sized. Separate inside Laundry area. Detached 2-car Garage. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Award winning Arcadia School District! Available to move in: 6/1/20. Tenant occupied. Drive by only.