All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 509 W Duarte Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
509 W Duarte Road
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

509 W Duarte Road

509 W Duarte Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

509 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled townhome in an award arcadia school district. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with two attached car garage. Pergo floors in the living room, dining room, staircase, and all the bedrooms. Maple cabinets, Corian countertops, Artistic ceramic backsplash in the kitchen, Steel appliances, Dry bar. Vaulted ceiling in the master suite with walking closet and the balcony to chill out. Skylight makes the staircase very bright and lively. The front yard is the bright and best suit for the barbeque. Low association fee and excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 W Duarte Road have any available units?
509 W Duarte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 509 W Duarte Road have?
Some of 509 W Duarte Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 W Duarte Road currently offering any rent specials?
509 W Duarte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 W Duarte Road pet-friendly?
No, 509 W Duarte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 509 W Duarte Road offer parking?
Yes, 509 W Duarte Road offers parking.
Does 509 W Duarte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 W Duarte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 W Duarte Road have a pool?
No, 509 W Duarte Road does not have a pool.
Does 509 W Duarte Road have accessible units?
No, 509 W Duarte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 509 W Duarte Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 W Duarte Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 W Duarte Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 W Duarte Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles