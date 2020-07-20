509 W Duarte Road

Amenities

Remodeled townhome in an award arcadia school district. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with two attached car garage. Pergo floors in the living room, dining room, staircase, and all the bedrooms. Maple cabinets, Corian countertops, Artistic ceramic backsplash in the kitchen, Steel appliances, Dry bar. Vaulted ceiling in the master suite with walking closet and the balcony to chill out. Skylight makes the staircase very bright and lively. The front yard is the bright and best suit for the barbeque. Low association fee and excellent location.