All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 506 W Huntington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
506 W Huntington Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:02 AM

506 W Huntington Drive

506 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

506 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated townhome in the rear of the complex. Recessed lights, crown molding, laminate floors thru out. Double pane windows and sliding doors. 2 master suites upstairs, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. New dishwasher and range hood have been installed (not pictured). 2 car attached garage. Central AC. Extra storage in the garage level. Laundry hookups inside the unit. Conveniently located near shopping malls, restaurants, markets, and 210 freeway. Arcadia schools. Unit is currently tenant occupied, photos are from before tenants moved in. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email for more information: info@themenggroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
506 W Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 506 W Huntington Drive have?
Some of 506 W Huntington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 W Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 506 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 W Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 506 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 W Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 506 W Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 W Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 W Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 W Huntington Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles