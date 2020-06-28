506 W Huntington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely updated townhome in the rear of the complex. Recessed lights, crown molding, laminate floors thru out. Double pane windows and sliding doors. 2 master suites upstairs, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. New dishwasher and range hood have been installed (not pictured). 2 car attached garage. Central AC. Extra storage in the garage level. Laundry hookups inside the unit. Conveniently located near shopping malls, restaurants, markets, and 210 freeway. Arcadia schools. Unit is currently tenant occupied, photos are from before tenants moved in. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email for more information: info@themenggroup.com