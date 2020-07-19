All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

50 Eldorado St

50 Eldorado St · No Longer Available
Location

50 Eldorado St, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Arcadia TWO BED Classic Feel - Property Id: 117143

OPEN HOUSE 6/19. **PLEASE STOP BY at 12:45 PM** I won't be there too long!
Text at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property!

All layouts are very similar. Photos may not be of actual unit.

What you need to qualify:
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay-stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/117143p
Property Id 117143

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Eldorado St have any available units?
50 Eldorado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 50 Eldorado St currently offering any rent specials?
50 Eldorado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Eldorado St pet-friendly?
No, 50 Eldorado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 50 Eldorado St offer parking?
No, 50 Eldorado St does not offer parking.
Does 50 Eldorado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Eldorado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Eldorado St have a pool?
No, 50 Eldorado St does not have a pool.
Does 50 Eldorado St have accessible units?
No, 50 Eldorado St does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Eldorado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Eldorado St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Eldorado St have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Eldorado St does not have units with air conditioning.
