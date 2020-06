Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated very open floor plan with new laminate flooring, new carpeting, freshly painted and new Appliances. It is located in a very desirable location. Within close proximity often Awrd Winning Arcadia Schhols - First Avenue, Arcadia High Sshool, Parks, SantA Anita Golf Couse, Huntington Memorial Hospital and Metro Link. There is a 1 car garage and one additional parking spot that is included. Enjoy a balcony of the second story, this unit is spacious and bright.