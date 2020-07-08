452 W Huntington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.5 BA, living room with fireplace, stepped up formal dining room with wet bar & family room adjacent to the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All bedrooms with high ceilings. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in-closet and a balcony. Inside laundry located on the second floor. A bonus room located next to the 2 car attached garage on the lower level that can be used as the fourth bedroom, office or a den.Hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout. Community pool & spa.