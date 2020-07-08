452 W Huntington Drive

Amenities
Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.5 BA, living room with fireplace, stepped up formal dining room with wet bar & family room adjacent to the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All bedrooms with high ceilings. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in-closet and a balcony. Inside laundry located on the second floor. A bonus room located next to the 2 car attached garage on the lower level that can be used as the fourth bedroom, office or a den.Hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout. Community pool & spa.