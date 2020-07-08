All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

452 W Huntington Drive

452 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

452 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.5 BA, living room with fireplace, stepped up formal dining room with wet bar & family room adjacent to the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All bedrooms with high ceilings. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in-closet and a balcony. Inside laundry located on the second floor. A bonus room located next to the 2 car attached garage on the lower level that can be used as the fourth bedroom, office or a den.Hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout. Community pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
452 W Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 452 W Huntington Drive have?
Some of 452 W Huntington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
452 W Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 452 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 452 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 452 W Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 452 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 W Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 452 W Huntington Drive has a pool.
Does 452 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 452 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 452 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 W Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 W Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 W Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

