Arcadia, CA
427 California Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:24 AM

427 California Street

427 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 California Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arcadia schools. LANDLORD SEEKING WELL-QUALIFIED TENANTS. Very bright and airy. Lot and lots of windows to bring in natural light. Updated interior paint. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. All new tile flooring on first floor. Newer laminate wood flooring upstairs. Beautiful PUD style townhouse with a big private back yard located on a very quiet street. Only 4 units in this small secured gated community. 2 car direct access garage. Convenient location, very close to elementary, middle and high schools. Just a few minutes away from 210 fwy, 1st Street shops and restaurants, Santa Anita mall as well as supermarkets. The first floor has bright & airy living room with high ceiling, separate dining room, 1/2 bath, and open kitchen. 2nd floor has 3 extra large suites all with its own full bathrooms and walk-in closets. Landlord pays HOA dues, trash and gardener. No pet please.Professionally cleaned, ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 California Street have any available units?
427 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 427 California Street have?
Some of 427 California Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 427 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 427 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 427 California Street offers parking.
Does 427 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 California Street have a pool?
No, 427 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 California Street have accessible units?
No, 427 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 California Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
