427 California Street

Arcadia schools. LANDLORD SEEKING WELL-QUALIFIED TENANTS. Very bright and airy. Lot and lots of windows to bring in natural light. Updated interior paint. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. All new tile flooring on first floor. Newer laminate wood flooring upstairs. Beautiful PUD style townhouse with a big private back yard located on a very quiet street. Only 4 units in this small secured gated community. 2 car direct access garage. Convenient location, very close to elementary, middle and high schools. Just a few minutes away from 210 fwy, 1st Street shops and restaurants, Santa Anita mall as well as supermarkets. The first floor has bright & airy living room with high ceiling, separate dining room, 1/2 bath, and open kitchen. 2nd floor has 3 extra large suites all with its own full bathrooms and walk-in closets. Landlord pays HOA dues, trash and gardener. No pet please.Professionally cleaned, ready for immediate occupancy.