Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:00 PM

340 Diamond Street

340 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

340 Diamond Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Beautiful Furnished Detached P.U.D, Front Unit, like a Single Family Residence, Located in a Quiet and Desirable Area of Arcadia With Arcadia School District, and Facing North. Featured: 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, High Ceiling and Attached 2 Car Garage. Lots Of Upgrades have been done: All Bathrooms, Kitchen With Granite Counter Top, Recess Light On Hall Way, New Paint Throughout The House, Wood Laminating Upstairs, Blinds, Newer A/C Unit, and Newer Water Heater, Washer & Dryer. Walking Distance to The Bus Stop, Hongkong Supermarket, 711, Dry Cleaning, and Arcadia High School. Also Close To the Gas Station, Arcadia Park and All Restaurants on Huntington Drive. HOA Includes Water, Gardening Service, Trash, And Insurance For The Common Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Diamond Street have any available units?
340 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 340 Diamond Street have?
Some of 340 Diamond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 Diamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 340 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 340 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Diamond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 340 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 340 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Diamond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 340 Diamond Street has units with air conditioning.

