340 Diamond Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautiful Furnished Detached P.U.D, Front Unit, like a Single Family Residence, Located in a Quiet and Desirable Area of Arcadia With Arcadia School District, and Facing North. Featured: 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, High Ceiling and Attached 2 Car Garage. Lots Of Upgrades have been done: All Bathrooms, Kitchen With Granite Counter Top, Recess Light On Hall Way, New Paint Throughout The House, Wood Laminating Upstairs, Blinds, Newer A/C Unit, and Newer Water Heater, Washer & Dryer. Walking Distance to The Bus Stop, Hongkong Supermarket, 711, Dry Cleaning, and Arcadia High School. Also Close To the Gas Station, Arcadia Park and All Restaurants on Huntington Drive. HOA Includes Water, Gardening Service, Trash, And Insurance For The Common Area.