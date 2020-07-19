All apartments in Arcadia
320 E Las Flores Avenue

320 East Las Flores Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 East Las Flores Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite family living in Arcadia! Offering 4 bedrooms, 2,600 square feet & a private yard with pool & guest house, this home promotes a fantastic lifestyle. Enter into a welcoming den with cozy fireplace which flows into the beautiful, open concept main living area with hardwood floors throughout. The fully updated kitchen boasts granite countertops with cherry cabinets, a convenient center island, upgraded stainless steel Viking, Bosch, & Jenn-Air appliances including a 6-burner gas cooktop, double ovens and dishwasher. Relax in the inviting living room with large, adobe style fireplace & ambient recessed lighting adjoin this space—overall a fabulous layout for hosting guests. The luxurious master showcases a walk-in closet with custom organizer, sliding doors leading out to the pool, & ensuite bath with dual vanities, commode room & shower with jetted tub. In the very private yard, gorgeous landscaping surrounds you while the sparkling pool with spa invites you in for a swim. BBQ in the shade of the patio, sunbathe on the pool deck or roast marshmallows around the firepit. Great for guests or simply relaxing, the 400 sq. ft. guest /pool house includes a great living area and bath. Additional features include, NEST thermostat Nest Protect smoke/CO detector, home security system, Brand new composition roof, central heating and AC, built-in water softener & Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. Great storage including 2 car detached garage and large storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 E Las Flores Avenue have any available units?
320 E Las Flores Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 320 E Las Flores Avenue have?
Some of 320 E Las Flores Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 E Las Flores Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 E Las Flores Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 E Las Flores Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 320 E Las Flores Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 320 E Las Flores Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 E Las Flores Avenue offers parking.
Does 320 E Las Flores Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 E Las Flores Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 E Las Flores Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 320 E Las Flores Avenue has a pool.
Does 320 E Las Flores Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 E Las Flores Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 E Las Flores Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 E Las Flores Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 E Las Flores Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 E Las Flores Avenue has units with air conditioning.
