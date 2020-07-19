320 E Las Flores Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exquisite family living in Arcadia! Offering 4 bedrooms, 2,600 square feet & a private yard with pool & guest house, this home promotes a fantastic lifestyle. Enter into a welcoming den with cozy fireplace which flows into the beautiful, open concept main living area with hardwood floors throughout. The fully updated kitchen boasts granite countertops with cherry cabinets, a convenient center island, upgraded stainless steel Viking, Bosch, & Jenn-Air appliances including a 6-burner gas cooktop, double ovens and dishwasher. Relax in the inviting living room with large, adobe style fireplace & ambient recessed lighting adjoin this space—overall a fabulous layout for hosting guests. The luxurious master showcases a walk-in closet with custom organizer, sliding doors leading out to the pool, & ensuite bath with dual vanities, commode room & shower with jetted tub. In the very private yard, gorgeous landscaping surrounds you while the sparkling pool with spa invites you in for a swim. BBQ in the shade of the patio, sunbathe on the pool deck or roast marshmallows around the firepit. Great for guests or simply relaxing, the 400 sq. ft. guest /pool house includes a great living area and bath. Additional features include, NEST thermostat Nest Protect smoke/CO detector, home security system, Brand new composition roof, central heating and AC, built-in water softener & Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. Great storage including 2 car detached garage and large storage shed.