Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 beds 2 baths home located in Arcadia with Arcadia Schools. The home features hardwood flooring and tile throughout, recessed lighting, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Spacious living room and den area with fireplace that overlooks the back patio and pool, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Close proximity to neighborhood markets and schools. This rental includes a washer, dryer, and refrigerator.