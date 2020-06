Amenities

Newly remodeled single family home for Rent. Located in a quite neighborhood. Bright and open floor plan. Newly upgraded including brand new kitchen, granite countertop, cabinets, stove, recessed lightings, interior painting and electrical wiring. There is a large family room with bathroom that can possible be used as a master bedroom. Beautiful backyard with water fountain and patio. Award winning school district of Arcadia and just minutes away from Camino Real Elementary