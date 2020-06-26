All apartments in Arcadia
216 W Pamela Road
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

216 W Pamela Road

216 West Pamela Road · No Longer Available
Location

216 West Pamela Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully remodeled home located in Arcadia award winning school area. This home provides unbelievable craftsmanship
and attention to detail using the highest quality materials available. The spacious single level floor plan consists of
a large living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace and wet bar, game room that opens
to the pool area, large master suite with Jacuzzi, standing shower, special toilet seat and three additional bedrooms.
Newly updated kitchen has an eat-in area with brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and larger sink. Additional
features includes crown molding ceilings, Italian Marble, hardwood floors, beautiful chandeliers, designer light fixtures,
laundry room, central heating, central air and an abundance of storage. Long term lease preferred. At least 1 year. No pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W Pamela Road have any available units?
216 W Pamela Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 216 W Pamela Road have?
Some of 216 W Pamela Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W Pamela Road currently offering any rent specials?
216 W Pamela Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W Pamela Road pet-friendly?
No, 216 W Pamela Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 216 W Pamela Road offer parking?
No, 216 W Pamela Road does not offer parking.
Does 216 W Pamela Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 W Pamela Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W Pamela Road have a pool?
Yes, 216 W Pamela Road has a pool.
Does 216 W Pamela Road have accessible units?
No, 216 W Pamela Road does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W Pamela Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 W Pamela Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 W Pamela Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 W Pamela Road has units with air conditioning.
