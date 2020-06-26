216 W Pamela Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool

Beautifully remodeled home located in Arcadia award winning school area. This home provides unbelievable craftsmanship

and attention to detail using the highest quality materials available. The spacious single level floor plan consists of

a large living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace and wet bar, game room that opens

to the pool area, large master suite with Jacuzzi, standing shower, special toilet seat and three additional bedrooms.

Newly updated kitchen has an eat-in area with brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and larger sink. Additional

features includes crown molding ceilings, Italian Marble, hardwood floors, beautiful chandeliers, designer light fixtures,

laundry room, central heating, central air and an abundance of storage. Long term lease preferred. At least 1 year. No pet.