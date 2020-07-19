3 bedroom/2 bath home sleeps 5 (+) people. Available for your use is a pack n play and two inflatable beds; twin and queen. The fully equipped kitchen has everything you need to make simple or gourmet meals.You will find all you need.Pets allowed. Parking available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94730 Property Id 94730
(RLNE4626325)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2129 Canyon Rd have any available units?
2129 Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2129 Canyon Rd have?
Some of 2129 Canyon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 2129 Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 Canyon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 2129 Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 2129 Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.