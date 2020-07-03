All apartments in Arcadia
211 S Baldwin Avenue

211 Baldwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

211 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
RARE-GROUND level apt home in Arcadia. LOCATION! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is ideally located in beautiful Arcadia! Original hardwood floors throughout living room. Large kitchen with wood cabinets. The ample sized bedrooms also have great closet space. Wall/window A/C. The property is located just moments away from schools, across the street from the Westfield Center Mall, and the Los Angeles Arboretum. Covered tandem parking spaces with locked storage included! Rear patio area. Water and Trash INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S Baldwin Avenue have any available units?
211 S Baldwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 211 S Baldwin Avenue have?
Some of 211 S Baldwin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S Baldwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 S Baldwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S Baldwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 S Baldwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 211 S Baldwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 S Baldwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 211 S Baldwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 S Baldwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S Baldwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 S Baldwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 S Baldwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 S Baldwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S Baldwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 S Baldwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 S Baldwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 S Baldwin Avenue has units with air conditioning.

