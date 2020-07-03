211 S Baldwin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

RARE-GROUND level apt home in Arcadia. LOCATION! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is ideally located in beautiful Arcadia! Original hardwood floors throughout living room. Large kitchen with wood cabinets. The ample sized bedrooms also have great closet space. Wall/window A/C. The property is located just moments away from schools, across the street from the Westfield Center Mall, and the Los Angeles Arboretum. Covered tandem parking spaces with locked storage included! Rear patio area. Water and Trash INCLUDED!