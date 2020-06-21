2000 Holly Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot. The owners remodeled the Kitchen and 3 full Bathrooms entirely with new beautiful Tiles flooring, new lights, new high-end appliances, new countertops, new cabinets, new french tubs & showers, etc. Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a formal Dining Room, formal Living Room & Family Room shared a Stones Fireplace and a Great Room for Entertainments. This stunning home has everything you need with a very large Kitchen as well as a spacious Family Room that can be converted to the 4th Bedroom. There are so many ideas for this beautiful large home. The sky is the limit with newly remodel home featuring a large backyard and an attached 3 Car Garage. Close to all shopping, Westfield Santa Anita, Restaurants on Baldwin Ave as well Santa Anita Park. This is the ideal home for big family who want to live close by to the Baldwin Stocker School. Solar Panel System will be included within the monthly Rent.