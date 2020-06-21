All apartments in Arcadia
2000 Holly Avenue

2000 Holly Avenue · (626) 203-9344
Location

2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3038 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot. The owners remodeled the Kitchen and 3 full Bathrooms entirely with new beautiful Tiles flooring, new lights, new high-end appliances, new countertops, new cabinets, new french tubs & showers, etc. Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a formal Dining Room, formal Living Room & Family Room shared a Stones Fireplace and a Great Room for Entertainments. This stunning home has everything you need with a very large Kitchen as well as a spacious Family Room that can be converted to the 4th Bedroom. There are so many ideas for this beautiful large home. The sky is the limit with newly remodel home featuring a large backyard and an attached 3 Car Garage. Close to all shopping, Westfield Santa Anita, Restaurants on Baldwin Ave as well Santa Anita Park. This is the ideal home for big family who want to live close by to the Baldwin Stocker School. Solar Panel System will be included within the monthly Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Holly Avenue have any available units?
2000 Holly Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2000 Holly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Holly Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Holly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Holly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 2000 Holly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Holly Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2000 Holly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Holly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Holly Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 Holly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Holly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2000 Holly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Holly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Holly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Holly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Holly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
