200 W Pamela Road

*Arcadia School District* Brand new construction of a furnished home with 5,166 sqft of living space. This luxurious masterpiece is situated on a 12,291 sqft lot that features a grand entry-way with 25 foot soaring ceiling, a home theatre, library, wet bar, and a walk-in temperature-controlled wine cellar. Formal living room with a fireplace and dining room, chef's kitchen with a large marble island, and a second kitchen room. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms. Within the master suite located on the second floor, two large walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub, separate shower steam room, and dual sinks on opposite ends. Three other suites are also located on the second floor with their own bathroom and walk-in closets. The 5th suite is located on the first floor next the home theatre. Advanced security system with security cameras, an attached 3 car garage, and a laundry/dryer room. Lastly, walking distance to Arcadia High School and close to markets, restaurants, and shopping center!