Arcadia, CA
200 W Pamela Road
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

200 W Pamela Road

200 West Pamela Road · No Longer Available
Location

200 West Pamela Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
sauna
*Arcadia School District* Brand new construction of a furnished home with 5,166 sqft of living space. This luxurious masterpiece is situated on a 12,291 sqft lot that features a grand entry-way with 25 foot soaring ceiling, a home theatre, library, wet bar, and a walk-in temperature-controlled wine cellar. Formal living room with a fireplace and dining room, chef's kitchen with a large marble island, and a second kitchen room. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms. Within the master suite located on the second floor, two large walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub, separate shower steam room, and dual sinks on opposite ends. Three other suites are also located on the second floor with their own bathroom and walk-in closets. The 5th suite is located on the first floor next the home theatre. Advanced security system with security cameras, an attached 3 car garage, and a laundry/dryer room. Lastly, walking distance to Arcadia High School and close to markets, restaurants, and shopping center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W Pamela Road have any available units?
200 W Pamela Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 200 W Pamela Road have?
Some of 200 W Pamela Road's amenities include new construction, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W Pamela Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 W Pamela Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W Pamela Road pet-friendly?
No, 200 W Pamela Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 200 W Pamela Road offer parking?
Yes, 200 W Pamela Road offers parking.
Does 200 W Pamela Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W Pamela Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W Pamela Road have a pool?
No, 200 W Pamela Road does not have a pool.
Does 200 W Pamela Road have accessible units?
No, 200 W Pamela Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W Pamela Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W Pamela Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 W Pamela Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 W Pamela Road does not have units with air conditioning.
