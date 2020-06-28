1900 Seventh Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

CURRENTLY NEGOTIATING A LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY:



Nestled on a very quiet street in Arcadia, you'll LOVE calling this lovely space, home! With plenty of living space for your family, this home won't last.

Natural hard wood floors make this a comfortable space to entertain. Beautiful kitchen counters & dishwasher make this kitchen ready for your next gathering.

Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, there's plenty of space for everyone!

(title shows 3 bedrooms, there is a 4th room that could be used as living space, den or small bedroom).



One small dog only: under 15lbs allowed.



The back yard features more space to entertain in the shade and was recently cemented, to allow more space for entertaining and relaxing outdoors.

Private off street parking includes the two car garage, and driveway.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Tenant must provide own refrigerator.

Viewings available 9a - 5p.



For application instructions, selection criteria and to start your application,

please view the website:

www.BPropMgt.com

Exclusively represented by:

Bell Property Management, Arcadia

626-317-0425

Contact us to schedule a showing.