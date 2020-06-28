All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1900 Seventh Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1900 Seventh Place
Last updated December 30 2019 at 7:57 AM

1900 Seventh Place

1900 South 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1900 South 7th Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
CURRENTLY NEGOTIATING A LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY:

Nestled on a very quiet street in Arcadia, you'll LOVE calling this lovely space, home! With plenty of living space for your family, this home won't last.
Natural hard wood floors make this a comfortable space to entertain. Beautiful kitchen counters & dishwasher make this kitchen ready for your next gathering.
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, there's plenty of space for everyone!
(title shows 3 bedrooms, there is a 4th room that could be used as living space, den or small bedroom).

One small dog only: under 15lbs allowed.

The back yard features more space to entertain in the shade and was recently cemented, to allow more space for entertaining and relaxing outdoors.
Private off street parking includes the two car garage, and driveway.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Tenant must provide own refrigerator.
Viewings available 9a - 5p.

For application instructions, selection criteria and to start your application,
please view the website:
www.BPropMgt.com
Exclusively represented by:
Bell Property Management, Arcadia
626-317-0425
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Seventh Place have any available units?
1900 Seventh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1900 Seventh Place have?
Some of 1900 Seventh Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Seventh Place currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Seventh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Seventh Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Seventh Place is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Seventh Place offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Seventh Place offers parking.
Does 1900 Seventh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Seventh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Seventh Place have a pool?
No, 1900 Seventh Place does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Seventh Place have accessible units?
No, 1900 Seventh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Seventh Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Seventh Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Seventh Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Seventh Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles