Beautiful townhouse in a gated community with award winning Arcadia schools. It features kitchen with a lot of cabinets, a huge living room with fireplace, a Master bedroom with master bath, walk-in closet and a balcony, two other bedrooms are also bright and large, in-unit laundry, two-car garage with direct access to the unit, and a private patio for your BBQ grill. It is in a very convenient location. Walking distance to schools, park, golf course, shops and restaurants.