1720 Baldwin Avenue S

++Arcadia Schools and Fully Furnished++ This charming 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is located in Arcadia "Baldwin Stocker” area (three detached homes on a large lot). Featuring gated front entrance, living room/dining room, laminated wood flooring, central A/C, new paint, refrigerator, nearby 99 Ranch Market, Pavilion, LA Fitness gym center, restaurants, banks, shops, schools, public transportation and 2 reserved parking spaces. Coin laundry room on site. Home is located at the back of 1716 Baldwin and is a good distance from Baldwin traffic. Minimum one year lease.