Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

1720 Baldwin Avenue S

1720 Baldwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
gym
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
++Arcadia Schools and Fully Furnished++ This charming 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is located in Arcadia "Baldwin Stocker” area (three detached homes on a large lot). Featuring gated front entrance, living room/dining room, laminated wood flooring, central A/C, new paint, refrigerator, nearby 99 Ranch Market, Pavilion, LA Fitness gym center, restaurants, banks, shops, schools, public transportation and 2 reserved parking spaces. Coin laundry room on site. Home is located at the back of 1716 Baldwin and is a good distance from Baldwin traffic. Minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

