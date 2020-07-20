All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

1626 S 2nd Avenue

1626 South 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1626 South 2nd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
tennis court
Custom built in 2006 Estate in a desirable Arcadia area with an exquisite touch of French/Contemporary style from strategically
placed columns to contoured dropped ceiling. Grand foyer entrance with custom design medallion and Crystal Chandelier
overhead. Spiral Wrought Iron staircase. 5 bedroom suites with 5 full bath and a powder room. Large Living room with granite
fireplace wrapped in beautiful crafted mantel. Formal dining room with dorm ceiling and crystal chandelier. Huge kitchen with
center island and marvelous custom cabinet designs with all built-in high end Thermador Appliances. Separate china wok room
with Thermador Stove. Breakfast area with pool/garden view. Wet bar with wine cooler and rack. Huge Master Suite boasting
Waffle dropped ceiling, balcony with mountain/pool view. Luxurious master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub overlook beautiful Tierra
Park with Tennis court, Steam room with built-in phone and radio, his and her sink. Custom drapery and shutters, auto gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 S 2nd Avenue have any available units?
1626 S 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1626 S 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 1626 S 2nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 S 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1626 S 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 S 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1626 S 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1626 S 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1626 S 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1626 S 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 S 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 S 2nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1626 S 2nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 1626 S 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1626 S 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 S 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 S 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 S 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 S 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
