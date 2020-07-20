1626 S 2nd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool tennis court fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool sauna tennis court

Custom built in 2006 Estate in a desirable Arcadia area with an exquisite touch of French/Contemporary style from strategically

placed columns to contoured dropped ceiling. Grand foyer entrance with custom design medallion and Crystal Chandelier

overhead. Spiral Wrought Iron staircase. 5 bedroom suites with 5 full bath and a powder room. Large Living room with granite

fireplace wrapped in beautiful crafted mantel. Formal dining room with dorm ceiling and crystal chandelier. Huge kitchen with

center island and marvelous custom cabinet designs with all built-in high end Thermador Appliances. Separate china wok room

with Thermador Stove. Breakfast area with pool/garden view. Wet bar with wine cooler and rack. Huge Master Suite boasting

Waffle dropped ceiling, balcony with mountain/pool view. Luxurious master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub overlook beautiful Tierra

Park with Tennis court, Steam room with built-in phone and radio, his and her sink. Custom drapery and shutters, auto gate.