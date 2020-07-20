1626 S 2nd Avenue

Amenities
Custom built in 2006 Estate in a desirable Arcadia area with an exquisite touch of French/Contemporary style from strategically
placed columns to contoured dropped ceiling. Grand foyer entrance with custom design medallion and Crystal Chandelier
overhead. Spiral Wrought Iron staircase. 5 bedroom suites with 5 full bath and a powder room. Large Living room with granite
fireplace wrapped in beautiful crafted mantel. Formal dining room with dorm ceiling and crystal chandelier. Huge kitchen with
center island and marvelous custom cabinet designs with all built-in high end Thermador Appliances. Separate china wok room
with Thermador Stove. Breakfast area with pool/garden view. Wet bar with wine cooler and rack. Huge Master Suite boasting
Waffle dropped ceiling, balcony with mountain/pool view. Luxurious master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub overlook beautiful Tierra
Park with Tennis court, Steam room with built-in phone and radio, his and her sink. Custom drapery and shutters, auto gate.