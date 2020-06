1511 S. Santa Anita

Amenities

EXECUTIVE CUSTOM 4 BDRM/2 BATH HOME WITH MANY UPGRADES, OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN WITH SPACIOUS KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR NEWER STAINLESS STEEL OVEN AND MICROWAVE. FAMILY ROOM AND ONE BEDROOM OPENS TO THE BEAUTIFUL PATIO AND OVERSIZED POOL.

THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS AND FEATURES A LARGE WALK-IN-CLOSET AND PRIVATE PATIO. SEPARATE LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT EXCEPT BATHROOMS. EXCELLENT CONDITION. CLOSED DISTANCE TO ARCADIA SCHOOLS, ARCADIA LIBRARY AND PUBLIC

TRANSPORTATION. DEFINITELY PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. ONE OWNER IS LICENSED REALTOR. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. ENTRANCE CAN BE ON SANTA ANITA TERRACE AT SMALL GATE. EASY TO SHOW CALL AGENT FOR CODE