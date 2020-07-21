All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated August 18 2019

141 California Street

141 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

141 California Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Newer condo built in 2002 with 3 large bedrooms & 3 full baths situated in the highly desirable
neighborhood of Arcadia. Excellent Arcadia School District. Beautiful & well maintained project with
circular driveway in front. Desirable end unit with spacious & bright open floor plan with high ceilings and
recess lighting. Enchanting living room with with a cozy gas fireplace; with room for a large piano.
Formal dining room, laminated flooring. Granite kitchen & bathroom counter tops. Formal dining room.
Large master suite features dual sink vanity, separate spa tub, shower & toilet, large walk-in closet.
Laundry hook ups in attached 2 car garage + 4 shared guest parking. Private front patio. Fresh new paint; new sink faucets. Blinds will be replaced before end of July. No pets please.

Dining table & 5 leather chairs included. Looking for responsible and reliable tenants that will take care
of the property. Interior walls will be repainted shortly(pictures to be updated then). $2900/month + security
deposit $5000 = $7,900 to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 California Street have any available units?
141 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 141 California Street have?
Some of 141 California Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 141 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 141 California Street offers parking.
Does 141 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 California Street have a pool?
No, 141 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 California Street have accessible units?
No, 141 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
