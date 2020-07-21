141 California Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub

Newer condo built in 2002 with 3 large bedrooms & 3 full baths situated in the highly desirable

neighborhood of Arcadia. Excellent Arcadia School District. Beautiful & well maintained project with

circular driveway in front. Desirable end unit with spacious & bright open floor plan with high ceilings and

recess lighting. Enchanting living room with with a cozy gas fireplace; with room for a large piano.

Formal dining room, laminated flooring. Granite kitchen & bathroom counter tops. Formal dining room.

Large master suite features dual sink vanity, separate spa tub, shower & toilet, large walk-in closet.

Laundry hook ups in attached 2 car garage + 4 shared guest parking. Private front patio. Fresh new paint; new sink faucets. Blinds will be replaced before end of July. No pets please.



Dining table & 5 leather chairs included. Looking for responsible and reliable tenants that will take care

of the property. Interior walls will be repainted shortly(pictures to be updated then). $2900/month + security

deposit $5000 = $7,900 to move in.