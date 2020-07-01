All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

135 W Camino Real Avenue

135 West Camino Real Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 West Camino Real Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rare South Facing property with 5 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths about 2000 square feet in one of Arcadia's most prestigious areas with a flat lot of just about 17,000 Square Feet! Huge driveway could fit lots of vehicles. Featuring a family room as you enter the property as well as a good size dining room and kitchen nook area. There is a separate Master Bedroom with its own en-suite bath and an additional 3 bedrooms. The fifth room could be as your daily tearoom for enjoying the life. Gated private swimming pool could cool your family for coming Hot summer. If you don't like swimming, it's not a problem, landlord would like to take care of it. There's frontage of 100 feet and a Depth of 172 feet to protect your family's privacy.Conveniently located and walking distance to Baldwin Stocker Elementary, Arcadia High School. Mom doesn't need to worry about kids to school issue any more.^_^ 5 minutes away to Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall and 99 ranch market, perfectly satisfy for your daily eating, shopping and all living requirement. Rent here AND happy here._.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 W Camino Real Avenue have any available units?
135 W Camino Real Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 135 W Camino Real Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 W Camino Real Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 W Camino Real Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 W Camino Real Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 135 W Camino Real Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 W Camino Real Avenue offers parking.
Does 135 W Camino Real Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 W Camino Real Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 W Camino Real Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 135 W Camino Real Avenue has a pool.
Does 135 W Camino Real Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 W Camino Real Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 W Camino Real Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 W Camino Real Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 W Camino Real Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 W Camino Real Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

