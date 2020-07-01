135 W Camino Real Avenue

Amenities

Rare South Facing property with 5 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths about 2000 square feet in one of Arcadia's most prestigious areas with a flat lot of just about 17,000 Square Feet! Huge driveway could fit lots of vehicles. Featuring a family room as you enter the property as well as a good size dining room and kitchen nook area. There is a separate Master Bedroom with its own en-suite bath and an additional 3 bedrooms. The fifth room could be as your daily tearoom for enjoying the life. Gated private swimming pool could cool your family for coming Hot summer. If you don't like swimming, it's not a problem, landlord would like to take care of it. There's frontage of 100 feet and a Depth of 172 feet to protect your family's privacy.Conveniently located and walking distance to Baldwin Stocker Elementary, Arcadia High School. Mom doesn't need to worry about kids to school issue any more.^_^ 5 minutes away to Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall and 99 ranch market, perfectly satisfy for your daily eating, shopping and all living requirement. Rent here AND happy here._.