Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come see this beautiful home located within the top rated and highly sought after *Arcadia Unified School District*. This 4 bedroom / 2 bath single story home has been newly remodeled from top to bottom with new windows, new floors, new counters, new tile-work, new central air, new garage and much more. Have a look at the gorgeous living room with the giant bay window. Let the sweet fragrance of the abundant fruit trees in through the windows that surround the family den. 6 cars easily fit in the combined garage, covered carport, and driveway areas. The front and back lawns have been updated with new sprinkler system and gardening service is included free.



Your children are in walking distance of all k-12 schools and the excellent public library. The Arcadia park with tennis and golf course are also a few blocks away. The Santa Anita Mall and a great choice of restaurants are all in this beautiful city.



Lease term is for 2 years minimum and then it becomes month-to-month. This is for rent directly from the owner, there are no brokers or application fees.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing please call/text James (917) 402-7985



Further Details:



Address: 1317 S. Santa Anita Ave. Arcadia 91006

Lot Size: 13,063 sq. ft.

Building Size: 1,917 sq. ft.

Bedroom A: 10.5 X 14 sq. ft.

Bedroom B: 11.5 X 10.5 sq. ft.

Bedroom C: 17.5 X 10 sq. ft.

Bedroom D: 10.5 X 9 sq. ft.



Living Room, Family Den, Dining area, Laundry Room

All main areas serviced by central heating and air conditioning



Parking Details:

Total Spaces: 6 (plus)

Covered Spaces: 3

Uncovered Spaces: 3

Carport Spaces: 2

Garage Spaces: 1



REQUIREMENTS:

1 month rent ($3,980) plus 1 and 1/2 month deposit ($5,970) = a total of $9,950 to move in.

Pet Deposit is $500



(RLNE4873081)