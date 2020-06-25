All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

1317 S Santa Anita Ave

1317 Santa Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come see this beautiful home located within the top rated and highly sought after *Arcadia Unified School District*. This 4 bedroom / 2 bath single story home has been newly remodeled from top to bottom with new windows, new floors, new counters, new tile-work, new central air, new garage and much more. Have a look at the gorgeous living room with the giant bay window. Let the sweet fragrance of the abundant fruit trees in through the windows that surround the family den. 6 cars easily fit in the combined garage, covered carport, and driveway areas. The front and back lawns have been updated with new sprinkler system and gardening service is included free.

Your children are in walking distance of all k-12 schools and the excellent public library. The Arcadia park with tennis and golf course are also a few blocks away. The Santa Anita Mall and a great choice of restaurants are all in this beautiful city.

Lease term is for 2 years minimum and then it becomes month-to-month. This is for rent directly from the owner, there are no brokers or application fees.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing please call/text James (917) 402-7985

Further Details:

Address: 1317 S. Santa Anita Ave. Arcadia 91006
Lot Size: 13,063 sq. ft.
Building Size: 1,917 sq. ft.
Bedroom A: 10.5 X 14 sq. ft.
Bedroom B: 11.5 X 10.5 sq. ft.
Bedroom C: 17.5 X 10 sq. ft.
Bedroom D: 10.5 X 9 sq. ft.

Living Room, Family Den, Dining area, Laundry Room
All main areas serviced by central heating and air conditioning

Parking Details:
Total Spaces: 6 (plus)
Covered Spaces: 3
Uncovered Spaces: 3
Carport Spaces: 2
Garage Spaces: 1

REQUIREMENTS:
1 month rent ($3,980) plus 1 and 1/2 month deposit ($5,970) = a total of $9,950 to move in.
Pet Deposit is $500

(RLNE4873081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave have any available units?
1317 S Santa Anita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave have?
Some of 1317 S Santa Anita Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 S Santa Anita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 S Santa Anita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 S Santa Anita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 S Santa Anita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1317 S Santa Anita Ave offers parking.
Does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 S Santa Anita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 S Santa Anita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 S Santa Anita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 S Santa Anita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 S Santa Anita Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1317 S Santa Anita Ave has units with air conditioning.
