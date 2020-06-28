1223 Holly Avenue

Amenities

...This is a unique opportunity to lease an authentic 1950 Ranch-Style character home, in the heart of Arcadia. This stunning three bedroom and two bath detached single level home in the highly coveted 'Baldwin-Stocker' area. Enjoy this vibrant neighborhood adjacent to the Arcadia Civic Center, Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Fashion Park, Santa Anita Race Track, movies, restaurants and much more. This spacious home also features a large living room with fire place, family room and dining area, 2-car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen. The large flat rear yard is perfect for entertaining. Owner pays water, trash and gardening.