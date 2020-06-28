All apartments in Arcadia
1223 Holly Avenue
1223 Holly Avenue

1223 Holly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
...This is a unique opportunity to lease an authentic 1950 Ranch-Style character home, in the heart of Arcadia. This stunning three bedroom and two bath detached single level home in the highly coveted 'Baldwin-Stocker' area. Enjoy this vibrant neighborhood adjacent to the Arcadia Civic Center, Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Fashion Park, Santa Anita Race Track, movies, restaurants and much more. This spacious home also features a large living room with fire place, family room and dining area, 2-car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen. The large flat rear yard is perfect for entertaining. Owner pays water, trash and gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Holly Avenue have any available units?
1223 Holly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1223 Holly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Holly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Holly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Holly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1223 Holly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Holly Avenue offers parking.
Does 1223 Holly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Holly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Holly Avenue have a pool?
No, 1223 Holly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Holly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1223 Holly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Holly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Holly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Holly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Holly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
