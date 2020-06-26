All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated January 26 2020 at 7:42 PM

1050 Panorama Drive

1050 Panorama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Panorama Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wine room
Desirable Lower Rancho Location! Impeccable Turnkey Ranch style home on coveted Panorama Drive near distinguished Arcadia Hugo Reid Elem. school. Wonderful single story home with a very spacious living area over 3,000 sqft. Wide entry & hallway, has an 11-foot arched ceiling. Near shopping mall, race track, restaurants, golf course & convenient access to 210 Fwy. Great curb appeal with wide frontage lot, large circular driveway for 6 cars parking plus oversized 2 car att. garage has large attic storage space. The front exterior of the house was updated to a Mid Century contemporary style. The open floor plan is great for holiday and festive gatherings with family and friends. The elegant, large living room offers a fireplace and gorgeous mountain views. These Newly Re-modeled Home features include Tile roof, Newer Dual Central Air/heating system, Plantation shutters, formal dining room, family room, office, wine room. The gourmet kitchen has granite and tile counter top, large bar area. The updated front exterior appearance of the house with Mid Century contemporary style. 4 Master bedroom. Large master suite has a large walk-in closet and 2 cedar closets, Oversized high ceiling, covered patio has recessed lighting and sound system, perfect to unwind and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Panorama Drive have any available units?
1050 Panorama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1050 Panorama Drive have?
Some of 1050 Panorama Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Panorama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Panorama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Panorama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Panorama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1050 Panorama Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Panorama Drive offers parking.
Does 1050 Panorama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Panorama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Panorama Drive have a pool?
No, 1050 Panorama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Panorama Drive have accessible units?
No, 1050 Panorama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Panorama Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Panorama Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Panorama Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1050 Panorama Drive has units with air conditioning.
