1050 Panorama Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage wine room

Desirable Lower Rancho Location! Impeccable Turnkey Ranch style home on coveted Panorama Drive near distinguished Arcadia Hugo Reid Elem. school. Wonderful single story home with a very spacious living area over 3,000 sqft. Wide entry & hallway, has an 11-foot arched ceiling. Near shopping mall, race track, restaurants, golf course & convenient access to 210 Fwy. Great curb appeal with wide frontage lot, large circular driveway for 6 cars parking plus oversized 2 car att. garage has large attic storage space. The front exterior of the house was updated to a Mid Century contemporary style. The open floor plan is great for holiday and festive gatherings with family and friends. The elegant, large living room offers a fireplace and gorgeous mountain views. These Newly Re-modeled Home features include Tile roof, Newer Dual Central Air/heating system, Plantation shutters, formal dining room, family room, office, wine room. The gourmet kitchen has granite and tile counter top, large bar area. The updated front exterior appearance of the house with Mid Century contemporary style. 4 Master bedroom. Large master suite has a large walk-in closet and 2 cedar closets, Oversized high ceiling, covered patio has recessed lighting and sound system, perfect to unwind and entertain.