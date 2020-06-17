20816 Yucca Loma Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances. There's a fireplace in the living room to help stay warm and cozy on those cold, Winter nights. The bedrooms are good sized. The home sits on a one acre lot, so, there is plenty of room for the toys. It's fenced and cross fenced. Washer and dryer hook-ups, 2 car garage and so much more! Close to schools, shopping and Hwy 18 for commuters. Pets may be considered, depending on type and number of pets, owner approval, 3rd party pet screening, and additional deposit required. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is equal to one month’s rent; maximum deposit equal to two month’s rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.