20816 Yucca Loma Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

20816 Yucca Loma Road

20816 Yucca Loma Road · No Longer Available
Location

20816 Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances. There's a fireplace in the living room to help stay warm and cozy on those cold, Winter nights. The bedrooms are good sized. The home sits on a one acre lot, so, there is plenty of room for the toys. It's fenced and cross fenced. Washer and dryer hook-ups, 2 car garage and so much more! Close to schools, shopping and Hwy 18 for commuters. Pets may be considered, depending on type and number of pets, owner approval, 3rd party pet screening, and additional deposit required. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is equal to one month’s rent; maximum deposit equal to two month’s rent.

Listing Provided by:
Provest Realty Inc.
www.provestrealty.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20816 Yucca Loma Road have any available units?
20816 Yucca Loma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 20816 Yucca Loma Road have?
Some of 20816 Yucca Loma Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20816 Yucca Loma Road currently offering any rent specials?
20816 Yucca Loma Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20816 Yucca Loma Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20816 Yucca Loma Road is pet friendly.
Does 20816 Yucca Loma Road offer parking?
Yes, 20816 Yucca Loma Road does offer parking.
Does 20816 Yucca Loma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20816 Yucca Loma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20816 Yucca Loma Road have a pool?
No, 20816 Yucca Loma Road does not have a pool.
Does 20816 Yucca Loma Road have accessible units?
No, 20816 Yucca Loma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20816 Yucca Loma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20816 Yucca Loma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
