Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:14 AM

Baywoods

2005 San Jose Dr · (925) 231-4835
Location

2005 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA 94509

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baywoods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
As a valued resident at Baywoods Apartments you can expect to find a home you will love and be proud of. Step inside one of our fabulous two bedroom condo-style apartment homes and our spacious floor plans will have you ready to move in today! Every resident enjoys an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and new cabinetry. Each and every home also has plenty of storage space plus washer & dryer hook-up!\nAround the Baywoods community you can look forward to a peaceful & quaint neighborhood with reserved covered parking for each home, a refreshing outdoor pool and fitness center. Perfectly located right off of Highway 4 in Antioch, you will find yourself close to the best shopping, dining and entertaining that the delta area has to offer. Thrill seekers will love fishing, hiking & camping in Contra Loma State Park, and golfers will find beautiful, tranquil greens just moments away at Lone Tree Golf Course. We would love the opportunity to share this amazing community with you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month rent up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $45/month, detached garage $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Baywoods have any available units?
Baywoods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Antioch, CA.
What amenities does Baywoods have?
Some of Baywoods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baywoods currently offering any rent specials?
Baywoods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Baywoods pet-friendly?
Yes, Baywoods is pet friendly.
Does Baywoods offer parking?
Yes, Baywoods offers parking.
Does Baywoods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Baywoods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Baywoods have a pool?
Yes, Baywoods has a pool.
Does Baywoods have accessible units?
No, Baywoods does not have accessible units.
Does Baywoods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Baywoods has units with dishwashers.
Does Baywoods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Baywoods has units with air conditioning.
