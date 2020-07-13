Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

As a valued resident at Baywoods Apartments you can expect to find a home you will love and be proud of. Step inside one of our fabulous two bedroom condo-style apartment homes and our spacious floor plans will have you ready to move in today! Every resident enjoys an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and new cabinetry. Each and every home also has plenty of storage space plus washer & dryer hook-up!

Around the Baywoods community you can look forward to a peaceful & quaint neighborhood with reserved covered parking for each home, a refreshing outdoor pool and fitness center. Perfectly located right off of Highway 4 in Antioch, you will find yourself close to the best shopping, dining and entertaining that the delta area has to offer. Thrill seekers will love fishing, hiking & camping in Contra Loma State Park, and golfers will find beautiful, tranquil greens just moments away at Lone Tree Golf Course. We would love the opportunity to share this amazing community with you.