Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

4309 Elk Drive

4309 Elk Drive · (925) 754-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4309 Elk Drive, Antioch, CA 94531

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4309 Elk Drive · Avail. now

$3,099

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Antioch Home! - This is such a cozy floor plan and location. Gorgeous two story with beautiful laminate and tile flooring, updated kitchen and fresh paint is close to shopping, the freeway, schools, restaurants, parks and much more. This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a living room, family room, dining room, loft upstairs and is ready to move right in! To view virtual tour: Click or copy/paste http://vid.us/05c9jb to your browser. If interested in this property, please apply at www.bluelinepm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Elk Drive have any available units?
4309 Elk Drive has a unit available for $3,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4309 Elk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Elk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Elk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Elk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 4309 Elk Drive offer parking?
No, 4309 Elk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4309 Elk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Elk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Elk Drive have a pool?
No, 4309 Elk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Elk Drive have accessible units?
No, 4309 Elk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Elk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Elk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Elk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Elk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
