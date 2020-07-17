2662 Zepher Ct.

Amenities

CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Spacious 5 Bedroom home in the Antioch Hills! Minutes to Deer Valley High School, Diablo Vista Elementary and Kaiser Hospital. Towering vaulted ceilings, open living room adjoins formal dining area. Full guest bedroom and bathroom on main level. Expansive open kitchen with extensive and storage, granite counters and large island. Kitchen adjoins family room with fireplace and spacious game room as well. Open loft area, grand master suite with fireplace and retreat area! Over-sized master bath with tub and stall shower, dual sins and large walk-in closet. 3 additional guest bedrooms on 2nd floor and 2 guest bathrooms. Large rear patio and lawn area.