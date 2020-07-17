All apartments in Antioch
2662 Zepher Ct.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2662 Zepher Ct

2662 Zepher Court · (925) 634-8040
Location

2662 Zepher Court, Antioch, CA 94531

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2991 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Spacious 5 Bedroom home in the Antioch Hills! Minutes to Deer Valley High School, Diablo Vista Elementary and Kaiser Hospital. Towering vaulted ceilings, open living room adjoins formal dining area. Full guest bedroom and bathroom on main level. Expansive open kitchen with extensive and storage, granite counters and large island. Kitchen adjoins family room with fireplace and spacious game room as well. Open loft area, grand master suite with fireplace and retreat area! Over-sized master bath with tub and stall shower, dual sins and large walk-in closet. 3 additional guest bedrooms on 2nd floor and 2 guest bathrooms. Large rear patio and lawn area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2662 Zepher Ct have any available units?
2662 Zepher Ct has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2662 Zepher Ct have?
Some of 2662 Zepher Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Zepher Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Zepher Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Zepher Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2662 Zepher Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 2662 Zepher Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Zepher Ct offers parking.
Does 2662 Zepher Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Zepher Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Zepher Ct have a pool?
No, 2662 Zepher Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Zepher Ct have accessible units?
No, 2662 Zepher Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Zepher Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2662 Zepher Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Zepher Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 Zepher Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

