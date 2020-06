Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch.



Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms



Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout.



Two car garage.



Master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk in closet.



Small covered patio.



SECTION 8 OK



Rent $3,000.00 Deposit $3,000.00 on approval of credit



Call New Way Management Services to schedule a showing 925-427-2800



Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.



Must have good rental references and no evictions. Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18. Every person over the age of 18 must complete a application. We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statement must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.



DRE #01920414



