2106 Peppertree Way #1

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool air conditioning range refrigerator

Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included.



HOA Amenities include community pool and security.



Central Air Conditioning and Heat.



Garbage and water service included.



One designated garage spot and one additional parking spot. On-site laundry.



Rent $1700.00 Deposit $2,150.00 on approval of credit



SECTION 8 OK.



Call New Way Management Services to schedule a showing show contact info



Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.



Must have good rental references and no evictions. Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18. Every person over the age of 18 must complete a application. We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statement must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.

Rental Terms



Available Now



DRE #01920414



(RLNE5880367)