Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2106 Peppertree Way #1

2106 Peppertree Way · (925) 427-2800
Location

2106 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA 94509

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 Peppertree Way #1 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included.

HOA Amenities include community pool and security.

Central Air Conditioning and Heat.

Garbage and water service included.

One designated garage spot and one additional parking spot. On-site laundry.

Rent $1700.00 Deposit $2,150.00 on approval of credit

SECTION 8 OK.

Call New Way Management Services to schedule a showing show contact info

Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.

Must have good rental references and no evictions. Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18. Every person over the age of 18 must complete a application. We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statement must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.
Rental Terms

Rent: $1700
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $2,150
Available Now

DRE #01920414

(RLNE5880367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 have any available units?
2106 Peppertree Way #1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 have?
Some of 2106 Peppertree Way #1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Peppertree Way #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Peppertree Way #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Peppertree Way #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Peppertree Way #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Peppertree Way #1 offers parking.
Does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Peppertree Way #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Peppertree Way #1 has a pool.
Does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 have accessible units?
No, 2106 Peppertree Way #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Peppertree Way #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Peppertree Way #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2106 Peppertree Way #1 has units with air conditioning.
