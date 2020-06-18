All apartments in Antioch
Last updated May 14 2020

1021 Stonecrest Dr

1021 Stonecrest Drive · (925) 809-3421
Location

1021 Stonecrest Drive, Antioch, CA 94531

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 Stonecrest Dr · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1605 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring. Spacious kitchen with large island, pantry, newer flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. Separate family room with vaulted ceiling, newer flooring fireplace. Central heat and air. Private backyard with patio.

Call Brendan to schedule a showing at 925-809-3421.

One-year lease to start. Applicant must have gross income 3 times higher than the rental rate and be able to pass rental history and criminal background check. FICO score of 650 or higher.

(RLNE5779629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1021 Stonecrest Dr have any available units?
1021 Stonecrest Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Stonecrest Dr have?
Some of 1021 Stonecrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Stonecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Stonecrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Stonecrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Stonecrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 1021 Stonecrest Dr offer parking?
No, 1021 Stonecrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Stonecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Stonecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Stonecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1021 Stonecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Stonecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1021 Stonecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Stonecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Stonecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Stonecrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1021 Stonecrest Dr has units with air conditioning.

