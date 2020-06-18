1021 Stonecrest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring. Spacious kitchen with large island, pantry, newer flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. Separate family room with vaulted ceiling, newer flooring fireplace. Central heat and air. Private backyard with patio.



Call Brendan to schedule a showing at 925-809-3421.



One-year lease to start. Applicant must have gross income 3 times higher than the rental rate and be able to pass rental history and criminal background check. FICO score of 650 or higher.



(RLNE5779629)