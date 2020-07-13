Antelope Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub carport internet access

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Antelope Ridge features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home full size washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Antelope Ridge offers apartment homes, within a gated park-like setting. Community features include two pools, two spas, fitness center, play area, detached garages and more. Antelope Ridge apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the fun in a spacious, ...