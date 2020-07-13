All apartments in Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments.
Antelope, CA
Antelope Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Antelope Ridge Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4400 Shandwick Dr · (916) 249-0190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 159 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 174 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 193 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 899 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 083 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Antelope Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
carport
internet access
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Antelope Ridge features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home full size washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Antelope Ridge offers apartment homes, within a gated park-like setting. Community features include two pools, two spas, fitness center, play area, detached garages and more. Antelope Ridge apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the fun in a spacious, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garages available.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Antelope Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Antelope Ridge Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Antelope Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Antelope Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Antelope Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Antelope Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Antelope Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Antelope Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Antelope Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Antelope Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Antelope Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Antelope Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Antelope Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Antelope Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Antelope Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Antelope Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Antelope Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Antelope Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Antelope Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Antelope Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.

