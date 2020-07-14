All apartments in Antelope
The Legacy

8303 Walerga Rd · (206) 350-3597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 057 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 128 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 190 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 062 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Legacy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
clubhouse
internet access
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

The Legacy, located in Antelope, offers spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our apartment homes offer large floor plans with full-size washer/dryers, vaulted ceilings, private patio/balconies, and large walk-in closets. Our community is located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and much more. Our community is pet friendly. Call today to schedule a personal tour!

The demand for these apartments is very high so we maintain a waiting list for applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedrooms: $60, 3 Bedrooms: $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 65 lbs
Parking Details: Covered Parking, Garage: $85-$100. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage: $85-$100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Legacy have any available units?
The Legacy has 5 units available starting at $1,493 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Legacy have?
Some of The Legacy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Legacy currently offering any rent specials?
The Legacy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Legacy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Legacy is pet friendly.
Does The Legacy offer parking?
Yes, The Legacy offers parking.
Does The Legacy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Legacy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Legacy have a pool?
Yes, The Legacy has a pool.
Does The Legacy have accessible units?
No, The Legacy does not have accessible units.
Does The Legacy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Legacy has units with dishwashers.
Does The Legacy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Legacy has units with air conditioning.
