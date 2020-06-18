All apartments in Antelope
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

7851 Cresleigh Court

7851 Crestleigh Court · (916) 978-4219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7851 Cresleigh Court · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope.
It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient dual pane windows and many other updated fixtures. 2 car detached garage with automatic door opener.
No pets, please.
Applications processed first come, first served, and not until you view the property.
Apply at: www.golyonpm.com. Rental criteria: Minimum FICO score 620, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, Minimum 2 years positive rental history.

To schedule a showing, contact Ismeta Sehic: 916-978-4219, isehic@golyon.com.

*Lyon Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

(RLNE5683396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7851 Cresleigh Court have any available units?
7851 Cresleigh Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7851 Cresleigh Court have?
Some of 7851 Cresleigh Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7851 Cresleigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
7851 Cresleigh Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7851 Cresleigh Court pet-friendly?
No, 7851 Cresleigh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antelope.
Does 7851 Cresleigh Court offer parking?
Yes, 7851 Cresleigh Court does offer parking.
Does 7851 Cresleigh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7851 Cresleigh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7851 Cresleigh Court have a pool?
No, 7851 Cresleigh Court does not have a pool.
Does 7851 Cresleigh Court have accessible units?
No, 7851 Cresleigh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7851 Cresleigh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7851 Cresleigh Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7851 Cresleigh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7851 Cresleigh Court does not have units with air conditioning.
