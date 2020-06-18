7851 Cresleigh Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope.

It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient dual pane windows and many other updated fixtures. 2 car detached garage with automatic door opener.

No pets, please.

Applications processed first come, first served, and not until you view the property.

Apply at: www.golyonpm.com. Rental criteria: Minimum FICO score 620, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, Minimum 2 years positive rental history.



To schedule a showing, contact Ismeta Sehic: 916-978-4219, isehic@golyon.com.



*Lyon Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.



(RLNE5683396)