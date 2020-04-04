All apartments in Amesti
Find more places like 313 Green Valley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amesti, CA
/
313 Green Valley Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

313 Green Valley Rd

313 Green Valley Road · (831) 722-4694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

313 Green Valley Road, Amesti, CA 95076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 313 Green Valley Rd · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
313 Green Valley Rd- House - A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home will be available soon. Home has front and back yard space with a detached 2 car garage.

Included;
- Washer and Dryer hookups
- Front yard and a fenced back yard.
- Electric stove top.
- Refrigerator.
- Fireplace.
- 1st floor has hard wood floors.

Tenant responsibilities;
- Tenant pays all utilities: water, PGE, garbage.
- Tenant to maintain landscaping.
- Provide own washer and dryer.
- Must have Renters Insurance during duration of tenancy.
- No smoking in the unit.

$3,500.00/ Rent
$3,500.00/Security Deposit

Call to schedule appointment to view.

Oliver Property Management
Phone (831)-722-4696 Fax (831)722-8999
www.OliverPM.com

(RLNE5599482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Green Valley Rd have any available units?
313 Green Valley Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 Green Valley Rd have?
Some of 313 Green Valley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Green Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
313 Green Valley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Green Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 313 Green Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amesti.
Does 313 Green Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 313 Green Valley Rd does offer parking.
Does 313 Green Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Green Valley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Green Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 313 Green Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 313 Green Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 313 Green Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Green Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Green Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Green Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Green Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 313 Green Valley Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CA
Union City, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CAGilroy, CACapitola, CAMorgan Hill, CAMarina, CA
Los Gatos, CASeaside, CAHollister, CAPacific Grove, CAMonterey, CASaratoga, CADel Monte Forest, CAEast Foothills, CALos Altos, CAMenlo Park, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Monterey Peninsula College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity