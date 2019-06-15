All apartments in Altadena
801 E Mendocino Street Street

801 East Mendocino Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 East Mendocino Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated two story townhouse conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and The Altadena Country Club. This end unit offers wood floors, fireplace in the living room, sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor patio. The kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Downstairs is also a guest bath and is near the entry to the garage. Upstairs you'll find two spacious master bedrooms with individual baths and generous walk-in closets. The attached 2 car garage withwasher/dryer and plenty of extra complete this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E Mendocino Street Street have any available units?
801 E Mendocino Street Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 801 E Mendocino Street Street have?
Some of 801 E Mendocino Street Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 E Mendocino Street Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 E Mendocino Street Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E Mendocino Street Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 E Mendocino Street Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 801 E Mendocino Street Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 E Mendocino Street Street offers parking.
Does 801 E Mendocino Street Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 E Mendocino Street Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E Mendocino Street Street have a pool?
No, 801 E Mendocino Street Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 E Mendocino Street Street have accessible units?
No, 801 E Mendocino Street Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E Mendocino Street Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 E Mendocino Street Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 E Mendocino Street Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 E Mendocino Street Street does not have units with air conditioning.
