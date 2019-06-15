801 E Mendocino Street Street

Amenities

Sophisticated two story townhouse conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and The Altadena Country Club. This end unit offers wood floors, fireplace in the living room, sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor patio. The kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Downstairs is also a guest bath and is near the entry to the garage. Upstairs you'll find two spacious master bedrooms with individual baths and generous walk-in closets. The attached 2 car garage withwasher/dryer and plenty of extra complete this home!