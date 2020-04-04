All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 665 Deodara Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
665 Deodara Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

665 Deodara Dr

665 Deodara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

665 Deodara Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Furnished, Architectural Digest maganize House, Must see - Just like houses in Architectural Digest. Fully furnished, living rooms, dinning room, all kitchen appliances, bedrooms; close to Christmas tree lane.

Nestled in a coveted Altadena neighborhood, this home is just 15 miles from downtown LA and Burbank. The Rose Bowl and Old Town Pasadena are less than 4 miles away. Feels like miles away from the city.

Beautifully furnished home, appliances and all essentials. Move in ready.

Large front yard and enclosed rear yard, 2 car garage with automatic opener

Pet accepted 25 lbs and under with $100 additional pet rent and pet agreement required.

Special show by appointment only.
Please call Luis 626.688.1413

We are looking for a $13,000 household income with FICO over 675
Tenant liability insurance required.
$50.00 monthly administration fee.

(RLNE5522512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Deodara Dr have any available units?
665 Deodara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 665 Deodara Dr have?
Some of 665 Deodara Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Deodara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
665 Deodara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Deodara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Deodara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 665 Deodara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 665 Deodara Dr offers parking.
Does 665 Deodara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Deodara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Deodara Dr have a pool?
No, 665 Deodara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 665 Deodara Dr have accessible units?
No, 665 Deodara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Deodara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Deodara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 665 Deodara Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 665 Deodara Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts