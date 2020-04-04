665 Deodara Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning furnished

Fully Furnished, Architectural Digest maganize House, Must see - Just like houses in Architectural Digest. Fully furnished, living rooms, dinning room, all kitchen appliances, bedrooms; close to Christmas tree lane.



Nestled in a coveted Altadena neighborhood, this home is just 15 miles from downtown LA and Burbank. The Rose Bowl and Old Town Pasadena are less than 4 miles away. Feels like miles away from the city.



Beautifully furnished home, appliances and all essentials. Move in ready.



Large front yard and enclosed rear yard, 2 car garage with automatic opener



Pet accepted 25 lbs and under with $100 additional pet rent and pet agreement required.



Special show by appointment only.

Please call Luis 626.688.1413



We are looking for a $13,000 household income with FICO over 675

Tenant liability insurance required.

$50.00 monthly administration fee.



