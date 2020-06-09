All apartments in Altadena
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

624 W. Palm St.

624 West Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 West Palm Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
- This lovely 2 Bed/1 Bath house is located on a beautiful street in Altadena. The neighborhood is incredibly special with a huge botanical garden across the street and views of the snowcapped mountains in the winter and brightly colored trees in the fall. On the same quiet street you will find an incredible park with tennis courts and sprawling green grass.
This home is a short distance from the Rose Bowl, Downtown LA, Christmas Tree Lane, Dodgers Stadium, beautiful trails, and has easy access to every major freeway.
The house itself is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors, both the front and back have large yards with plenty of room for gardening and outdoor entertaining. The Kitchen is very open and has a good size area for dining attached. The master bedroom is huge and has excellent closet space. The second bedroom is also a good size and both bedrooms are in very close proximity to the bathroom.
There is also a detached garage with amazing barn doors that fits the home perfectly.
This driveway is gated for extra security with a large driveway leading up to the garage.
Call Allison to take a tour of this adorable home today. It won't last,
Allison Maher
323-301-3593
allison@lrsrm.com
DRE- 02065013

*We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws.
*Security Deposit is dependent upon credit score and history.

(RLNE5834882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 W. Palm St. have any available units?
624 W. Palm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
Is 624 W. Palm St. currently offering any rent specials?
624 W. Palm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 W. Palm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 W. Palm St. is pet friendly.
Does 624 W. Palm St. offer parking?
Yes, 624 W. Palm St. offers parking.
Does 624 W. Palm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 W. Palm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 W. Palm St. have a pool?
No, 624 W. Palm St. does not have a pool.
Does 624 W. Palm St. have accessible units?
No, 624 W. Palm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 624 W. Palm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 W. Palm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 W. Palm St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 W. Palm St. does not have units with air conditioning.

