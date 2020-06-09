624 W. Palm St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

- This lovely 2 Bed/1 Bath house is located on a beautiful street in Altadena. The neighborhood is incredibly special with a huge botanical garden across the street and views of the snowcapped mountains in the winter and brightly colored trees in the fall. On the same quiet street you will find an incredible park with tennis courts and sprawling green grass.

This home is a short distance from the Rose Bowl, Downtown LA, Christmas Tree Lane, Dodgers Stadium, beautiful trails, and has easy access to every major freeway.

The house itself is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors, both the front and back have large yards with plenty of room for gardening and outdoor entertaining. The Kitchen is very open and has a good size area for dining attached. The master bedroom is huge and has excellent closet space. The second bedroom is also a good size and both bedrooms are in very close proximity to the bathroom.

There is also a detached garage with amazing barn doors that fits the home perfectly.

This driveway is gated for extra security with a large driveway leading up to the garage.

