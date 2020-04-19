Amenities

Available now! One driveway parking spot included and plenty of street parking $100/MONTH DISCOUNT if parking spot is declined! A few blocks from Super King and 24 Hour Fitness and a mile from Loma Alta park and the Altadena Farmer's Market! Charming one bedroom, one bath house with full-size washer and dryer! Water, trash, and gardener are included! Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, pantry, spice cabinet, microwave, gas range, and garbage disposal. Bedroom has two closets! There are ceiling fans in the bedroom and dining room to help keep your electric bill down. There are also window units in the bedroom and living room for those warmer days and a new wall heater in the living room for chilly nights. Enjoy privacy behind the front house. The house has huge, private front porch and an adorable shared yard with fruit trees including avocado, orange, tangerine, lemon, and kumquat. No pets and no smoking. A minimum of good credit is a must in order to call this fantastic house home.