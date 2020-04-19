All apartments in Altadena
503 Royce
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

503 Royce

503 Royce Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 Royce Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
24hr gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
Available now! One driveway parking spot included and plenty of street parking $100/MONTH DISCOUNT if parking spot is declined! A few blocks from Super King and 24 Hour Fitness and a mile from Loma Alta park and the Altadena Farmer's Market! Charming one bedroom, one bath house with full-size washer and dryer! Water, trash, and gardener are included! Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, pantry, spice cabinet, microwave, gas range, and garbage disposal. Bedroom has two closets! There are ceiling fans in the bedroom and dining room to help keep your electric bill down. There are also window units in the bedroom and living room for those warmer days and a new wall heater in the living room for chilly nights. Enjoy privacy behind the front house. The house has huge, private front porch and an adorable shared yard with fruit trees including avocado, orange, tangerine, lemon, and kumquat. No pets and no smoking. A minimum of good credit is a must in order to call this fantastic house home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

