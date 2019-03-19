All apartments in Altadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Figueroa Dr

500 Figueroa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Figueroa Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Altadena 500 - Property Id: 99453

House for rent in Altadena. It's a two unit property. Units are separate from one another, separate yards, separate driveways. Just minutes away from Oldtown Pasadena and the 210 frwy. The front (biggest) unit is for rent. Gardner, water and trash is paid for.
Deposit: $2,400
Month to Month.
footage 964 squared feet

FRONT UNIT FOR RENT: $2,400 per month
3 BEDROOM + 1 BATHROOM
Completely Renovated
Beautiful Wood Floors
Lots of Windows
Beautiful big backyard
Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave
Mirrored Closet Doors
Hallway Closet Space
Laundry Hook Ups
Central Air and Heating
Gated carport
*Sorry, no pets
*No Smoking

Available to view by appointments.

Eric 626-260-6692
Raf 626-862-5815
Please send a text if we aren't able to answer call, we may be at work.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99453
Property Id 99453

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4697154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

