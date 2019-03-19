500 Figueroa Dr

Amenities
Altadena 500 - Property Id: 99453
House for rent in Altadena. It's a two unit property. Units are separate from one another, separate yards, separate driveways. Just minutes away from Oldtown Pasadena and the 210 frwy. The front (biggest) unit is for rent. Gardner, water and trash is paid for.
Deposit: $2,400
Month to Month.
footage 964 squared feet
FRONT UNIT FOR RENT: $2,400 per month
3 BEDROOM + 1 BATHROOM
Completely Renovated
Beautiful Wood Floors
Lots of Windows
Beautiful big backyard
Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave
Mirrored Closet Doors
Hallway Closet Space
Laundry Hook Ups
Central Air and Heating
Gated carport
*Sorry, no pets
*No Smoking
Available to view by appointments.
Eric 626-260-6692
Raf 626-862-5815
Please send a text if we aren't able to answer call, we may be at work.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99453
