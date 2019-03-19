500 Figueroa Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Altadena 500 - Property Id: 99453



House for rent in Altadena. It's a two unit property. Units are separate from one another, separate yards, separate driveways. Just minutes away from Oldtown Pasadena and the 210 frwy. The front (biggest) unit is for rent. Gardner, water and trash is paid for.

Deposit: $2,400

Month to Month.

footage 964 squared feet



FRONT UNIT FOR RENT: $2,400 per month

3 BEDROOM + 1 BATHROOM

Completely Renovated

Beautiful Wood Floors

Lots of Windows

Beautiful big backyard

Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave

Mirrored Closet Doors

Hallway Closet Space

Laundry Hook Ups

Central Air and Heating

Gated carport

*Sorry, no pets

*No Smoking



Available to view by appointments.



Eric 626-260-6692

Raf 626-862-5815

Please send a text if we aren't able to answer call, we may be at work.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99453

