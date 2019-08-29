All apartments in Altadena
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

392 East ALTADENA Drive

392 East Altadena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

392 East Altadena Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
BACK ON MARKET-Stunning remodeled one bedroom Bungalow in best part of Altadena near Millionaire's Row and Christmas Tree Lane. Secluded and private freestanding home in charming complex features modern updates including gray distressed hardwood floors, custom paint, recessed lighting and more. Incredible brand new kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, stove, dishwasher and cabinetry. Bedroom has good closet space and en-suite modern bath with an alcove for seating or writing desk. Home also has vaulted ceilings, new AC, stackable washer/dryer and large private patio under an ancient pepper tree, perfect for BBQing. Entire property has lush landscaping and one assigned carport parking. Pet friendly. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 East ALTADENA Drive have any available units?
392 East ALTADENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 392 East ALTADENA Drive have?
Some of 392 East ALTADENA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 East ALTADENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
392 East ALTADENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 East ALTADENA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 392 East ALTADENA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 392 East ALTADENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 392 East ALTADENA Drive offers parking.
Does 392 East ALTADENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 392 East ALTADENA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 East ALTADENA Drive have a pool?
No, 392 East ALTADENA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 392 East ALTADENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 392 East ALTADENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 392 East ALTADENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 392 East ALTADENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 392 East ALTADENA Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 392 East ALTADENA Drive has units with air conditioning.
