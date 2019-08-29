392 East ALTADENA Drive

Amenities
BACK ON MARKET-Stunning remodeled one bedroom Bungalow in best part of Altadena near Millionaire's Row and Christmas Tree Lane. Secluded and private freestanding home in charming complex features modern updates including gray distressed hardwood floors, custom paint, recessed lighting and more. Incredible brand new kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, stove, dishwasher and cabinetry. Bedroom has good closet space and en-suite modern bath with an alcove for seating or writing desk. Home also has vaulted ceilings, new AC, stackable washer/dryer and large private patio under an ancient pepper tree, perfect for BBQing. Entire property has lush landscaping and one assigned carport parking. Pet friendly. Available now!