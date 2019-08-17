390 East ALTADENA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Stunning remodeled two bedroom Bungalow in best part of Altadena near Millionaire's Row and Christmas Tree Lane. Secluded and private freestanding home in charming complex features new modern updates including gray distressed hardwood floors, custom paint, recessed lighting and more. Incredible brand new kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, stove, dishwasher and new cabinetry. Bedrooms have good closet space and en-suite modern baths. Home also features high ceilings, stackable washer/dryer and large private enclosed wood deck with bucolic views perfect for pets. Property has lush landscaping and features one carport parking. Pet friendly. Available now!