390 East ALTADENA Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

390 East ALTADENA Drive

390 East Altadena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

390 East Altadena Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Stunning remodeled two bedroom Bungalow in best part of Altadena near Millionaire's Row and Christmas Tree Lane. Secluded and private freestanding home in charming complex features new modern updates including gray distressed hardwood floors, custom paint, recessed lighting and more. Incredible brand new kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, stove, dishwasher and new cabinetry. Bedrooms have good closet space and en-suite modern baths. Home also features high ceilings, stackable washer/dryer and large private enclosed wood deck with bucolic views perfect for pets. Property has lush landscaping and features one carport parking. Pet friendly. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

