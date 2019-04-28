2156 Navarro Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Front House in the wonderful Altadena neighboorhood. With original hardwood flooring in great condition, a lovely fireplace that centers the living room and large windows providing bright lighting and mountain views. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New ceiling fans in each bedroom, new wall AC. Lush front yard with grass and flowers and a cozy backyard with orange and lemon trees. Comes with all appliances including a refrigerator and a new dishwasher. Washer and dryer included! ALL UTILITIES are included with the exception of internet & cable!! Just a few blocks from Pasadena, minutes from 210 fwy and very close to many food and shopping destinations! Ready April 1, 2019. Some pet restrictions and limits.