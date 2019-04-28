All apartments in Altadena
2156 Navarro Avenue
Last updated April 28 2019

2156 Navarro Avenue

2156 Navarro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2156 Navarro Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
NATHA

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Front House in the wonderful Altadena neighboorhood. With original hardwood flooring in great condition, a lovely fireplace that centers the living room and large windows providing bright lighting and mountain views. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New ceiling fans in each bedroom, new wall AC. Lush front yard with grass and flowers and a cozy backyard with orange and lemon trees. Comes with all appliances including a refrigerator and a new dishwasher. Washer and dryer included! ALL UTILITIES are included with the exception of internet & cable!! Just a few blocks from Pasadena, minutes from 210 fwy and very close to many food and shopping destinations! Ready April 1, 2019. Some pet restrictions and limits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have any available units?
2156 Navarro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2156 Navarro Avenue have?
Some of 2156 Navarro Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2156 Navarro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2156 Navarro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 Navarro Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2156 Navarro Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue offer parking?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2156 Navarro Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have a pool?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2156 Navarro Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2156 Navarro Avenue has units with air conditioning.
