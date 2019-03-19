All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 2156 Navarro Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
2156 Navarro Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2156 Navarro Avenue

2156 North Navarro Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2156 North Navarro Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in the wonderful Altadena neighboorhood. With original hardwood flooring in great condition, a lovely fireplace that centers the living room and large windows providing bright lighting and mountain views. Lush front yard with grass and flowers and a cozy backyard with orange, lemon, avocado and fig trees. Comes with all appliances including a refrigerator and a new dishwasher. Washer and dryer included! Owner pays all utilities with the exception of internet & cable. Ready March 1, 2019. This home will be freshly painted prior to move-in. **Exterior to have new stucco prior to renting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have any available units?
2156 Navarro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2156 Navarro Avenue have?
Some of 2156 Navarro Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2156 Navarro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2156 Navarro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 Navarro Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue offer parking?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2156 Navarro Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have a pool?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2156 Navarro Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2156 Navarro Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2156 Navarro Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts